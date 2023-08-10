KD 343 average expat income in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Official data revealed that the average salaries of expatriates in the public and private sectors witnessed an increase of about KD 22 during the first six months of this year, as the average monthly wage for citizens increased from KD 1,491 by the end of December 2022, to about KD 1,513 by the end of June 2023.

In detail, the average monthly wage of citizens working in the government sector increased from KD 1,539 per month at the end of December 2022 to KD 1,555 by the end of last June, while the average salary of citizens working in the private sector increased from KD 1,255 to KD 1,297 during the same period.

The average monthly wage for expatriates in Kuwait increased by about KD 5 per month, recording about KD 343 at the end of last June, compared to KD 338 at the end of December 2022, the data added.