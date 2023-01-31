KD 3994.9 average monthly salary for Kuwaiti family; KD 939.8 for non-Kuwaiti family

The Kuwaiti family’s average monthly income in 2021 reached an estimated KD 3994.9 without calculating the rental value, posting a 2.2% increase, the Central Statistical Bureau said in a report Tuesday.

The non-Kuwaiti family’s average monthly income reached an estimated KD 939.8 without calculating the rental value, posting a 2.3% increase. Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti family’s average monthly spending in 2021 reached an estimated KD 3296.6 without calculating the rental value, posting a 5.6% increase. The non-Kuwaiti family’s average monthly spending reached an estimated KD 1071.3 without calculating the rental value, posting a 4.4% increase.