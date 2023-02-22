KEPS holds its regular annual general meeting

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) held its regular general assembly meeting to consider the items of the 45th annual report of the board of directors and the financial statements for the year ending on Dec 31, 2021. The meeting also considered the auditor’s report and the draft estimate of the budget for 2022, in addition to the selection of the auditor and determining their remuneration. The meeting also called for suggestions and opinions from members of the general assembly.

KEPS Chairperson Wejdan Al-Oqab said in a press statement the meeting witnessed the active participation of general assembly members who were keen on enthusiastically engaging themselves in discussions and asking queries about the terms of the society’s contract. The meeting was characterized by transparency in presenting the items by announcing the numerical vote on each of them separately.

Oqab said the meeting ended with the approval of the items, noting the voting process was smooth through an organizational procedure provided by the society. She praised the keenness of the members of the general assembly to attend the session in a friendly atmosphere, reflecting the exemplary national duty to enhance the social responsibility of the society and support values of volunteer work.

Applauding the leaders of the ministry of social affairs and the officials of the department of NGOs that formed a specialized committee of cadres to supervise the management of the general assembly, Oqab said the efforts of the representatives of the ministry in cooperation with the society helped the society conduct the general assembly in an honorable manner. She also lauded the efforts of the members of the committee headed by legal researcher Prof Nawal Al-Rashidi and members Prof Bodour Bonachi, Prof Abdul Hadi Al-Hajri and Prof Hadi Al-Ajmi.