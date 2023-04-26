KFAED contributions KD 4.7 million in combating malaria worldwide

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) had contributed KD 4.7 million (around $15.5 million) until April 2023 in the global efforts to combat malaria and other infectious diseases, said a statement on Tuesday. In a press release marking the World Malaria Day, the KFAED affirmed that it was keen on supporting programs and efforts to fight malaria on a global scale. In this regard, the fund revealed that it contributed a sum of KD 2.2 million ($7.2 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO) and KD 1.5 million (around $4.8 million) to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. It went on to say that contributions worth KD 699,000 and 304,000 (around $2.2 million and $992,000) were allocated to the US Carter Center and the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance respectively to combat malaria. The KFAED also supported efforts by WHO’s Global Malaria Control and Elimination program, established in 2008, in addition to the program launched by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in 2002.The World Malaria Day, marked on April 25, is a global event that highlights the need for a continuous political commitment to invest in malaria prevention and elimination efforts. Members of WHO established it during their World Health Assembly held in Geneva in May of 2007.

Source KUNA