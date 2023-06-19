KFAED has spent $85 M helping displaced people

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) has provided humanitarian aid worth USD 85 million directed at refugees and displaced people, the fund’s chief Waleed Al-Bahar said on Monday. KFAED remains diligent in its efforts to provide refugees with a “decent living”, the official said a day ahead of the United Nations’ World Refugee Day.

Through its solid rapport with various UN humanitarian agencies, Kuwaiti is dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees across the globe, he underlined. Bahar highlighted that KFAED’s headquarters will be lit blue in solidarity with the UN-designated World Refugee Day, on June 20. — KUNA