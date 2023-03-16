KFAS continues partnership with Google for Education

KUWAIT: Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and Google for Education affirmed the continuation of their partnership after their successful cooperation in 2022. In a press release on Thursday, KFAS said that they will organize three training courses with Google for Education for teachers from different educational levels, noting that the courses include giving teachers a wide range of electronic education tools to enhance the necessary effective skills used in classrooms.

Director of the Science and Mathematics Education Program at KFAS, Dr Abrar Al-Mousa said that the foundation is looking forward to cooperating with Google for Education again, as it helps improving the quality of education in Kuwait. She also added that this cooperation is an important step in preparing teachers towards digital transformation, in line with the Foundation’s strategy to establish a scientific, technological and sustainable culture for Kuwait.

Dr Al-Mousa called on Kuwaiti teachers to register for training courses via the Foundation’s website (www.kfas.org.kw) and to follow up on its educational activities on social media. Director of Services and Training at Google for Education at Learn IT Academy, Jethro McDonald, expressed his happiness at the continuation of the partnership with KFAS to help advance education in Kuwait.

He added that this program was designed for teachers to gain skills and to use the right tools for a better education, emphasizing the positive feedback from pervious participants to achieve Kuwait’s digitalizing vision. Last October, the Department of Scientific Culture at KFAS organized a training course approved by the global Google platform, and it extended for four days, with more than 80 participants. – KUNA