KFAS declares winners of 2021 Jaber Al-Ahmad’s award

Kuwait: Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) on Wednesday announced the winners of Jaber Al-Ahmad Award for Young Researchers in 2021.

In a press statement, KFAS Director General Khaled Al-Fadhel said that Dr. Abdullah Al-Azmi, a professor at Mathematics Department of Faculty of Science at Kuwait University, won the prize in the field of natural sciences and mathematics, while Dr. Ahmad Al-Lafi from the Department of Food and Nutrition in the College of Biosciences at Kuwait University won the award of biological sciences.

Dr. Mashari Al-Mousa from the Department of Arabic Language at the College of Arts at Kuwait University won the social and human sciences award, and Dr. Hisham Ibrahim Al-Majmad from the Accounting Department at the College of Business Studies at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, won the award for administrative and economic sciences.

The award was withheld in the field of engineering sciences and the field of medical and allied sciences.

Al-Fadhel wished further success for researchers who enrich sciences in various fields.

The Prize for Young Researchers was established in 1988, initiated by the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to honor young Kuwaiti scientists and researchers who hold a PhD in various fields of knowledge and encourage them to increase their scientific activity for the benefit of the society.