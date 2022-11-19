KFF controls fire at Jahra reserve

KUWAIT: Firefighters from Jahra, Istiqlal and Sulaibikhat stations controlled a fire in Jahra Nature Reserve late Thursday. The squads were able to surround the fire and halt its spread. No injuries were reported.

In other news, head of the public relations department at Kuwait Fire Force Mohammed Al-Ghuraib attended a book signing ceremony on behalf of the KFF chief Khaled Al-Mekrad. The book, ‘Firefighting between the past and present’, was authored by Dr Khaled Khudair, who has done exceptional work in documenting the profession and its history, as well as firefighting goals to protect lives, belongings and social security.