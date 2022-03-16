KFF, EQUATE launch awareness campaign

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) and EQUATE Petrochemical Company yesterday launched an awareness campaign (Safe Home) in the Avenues Mall and will continue until 23, March. Colonel Mohammad Ibrahim, the Force Public Relations director, said that the campaign highlights safety measures in homes and private housing, and focuses on electricity, child tampering, and safety in elevators, swimming pools, and private kitchens, in conjunction with the upcoming month of Ramadan.

He stressed the importance of following the safety guidelines and acquiring means of fire protection to avoid accidents, mainly the quick evacuation and calling emergency number 112, as well as educating domestic workers on how to act in such situations. Colonel Ibrahim urged citizens and residents to visit the KFF booth at the Avenues to benefit from the awareness programs that KidZania Company participates in, which will organize activities for children. The opening was attended by Supervisor of the Awareness and Public Relations Colonel Majed Bejad, while the first emergency operations planner Sultan Reda attended on behalf of the EQUATE company. – KUNA