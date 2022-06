Kuwait: Five expats were killed in a terrible traffic accident involving two vehicles on Jassim Al-Kharafi road early Wednesday, Kuwait’s Fire Force (KFF) announced. KFF stated that upon arrival, the firefighting troop found four people already gone and four others injured and in critical condition, one of whom is a Kuwaiti national.

The fire fighers handed them over to medical teams, but one lost his life upon arriving at the hospital, taking the death toll up to five people, it added.