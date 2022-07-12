KFF officials visit patients at Babtain Burns Center

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force PR Manager Colonel Mohammad Ibrahim, accompanied by acting Awareness and PR Supervisor Lt Col Yousuf Ghuloum, visited Saud Al-Babtain Burns Center to convey greetings to patients there. Gifts and awareness brochures were distributed to them. Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad visited on Saturday several fire stations in the southern region. He conveyed greetings of the political leadership to the firemen on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

In other news, Kuwait Fire Force said First Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Gen (Rt) Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decision to form a senior committee chaired by Kuwait Fire Force with the ministries of interior, commerce and industry, and electricity and water, Kuwait Municipality, state property department, Environment Public Authority, Kuwait Ports Authority, Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources, to remove violations in various areas as required by the Kuwait Fire Force.