KFF reviews safety measures after Jleeb fire

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force held a coordination meeting on Wednesday at its headquarters to review repeated violations in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh that contravene fire safety regulations. The meeting was headed by KFF Chief Lt Gen Khaled Rakkan Al-Mekrad in the presence of representatives of the concerned government agencies.

During the meeting, violations in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh that threaten the security of the residents were discussed and solutions were suggested that could prevent such recurrences of fire incidents in this area. The meeting agreed that all the concerned parties will work towards this.

The meeting was held under the directive of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. At the end of the meeting, Mekrad expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to all government agencies that participated in the meeting.