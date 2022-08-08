KFH honors staff’s children for academic excellence

KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) honored more than 40 staff’s children who scored 90% and above in high school. The honoring ceremony took place for the second year respectively in presence of KFH executive management, thus expressing KFH care about employees and their personal lives.

KFH Chief Human Resources Officer, Zeyad Al-Omar reiterated the significance of celebrating with the staff such events as members of staff are integrated element that can impact and be impacted by the surrounding family and social atmosphere. Family and children play a pivotal and significant role in motivating the employee to exert more effort and dedication in his work. He considered that KFH employees’ distinction, success, stability and academic growth are the main reasons behind the success and distinction of their honored children who shall continue their success and distinction throughout all stages of education post high school.

This initiative represents the care and appreciation which Group HR extends to honor the toppers in high school in both sections (Science/Arts). Omar extended his congratulation to the honored students for the success they have achieved by the grace of Allah and the efforts they have made during the past years. He also congratulated the parents for their outstanding contribution and support to their children by providing all appropriate conditions to achieve this outstanding performance.

In his message to the honored children, Omar said that “Success and distinction in high school is great yet it is just another stage to cross. The upcoming university studies stage comprises different challenges in all aspects, it requires dedication, hard work and knowing the right and appropriate line of study that would suite the market requirements so that they would achieve success in their post-graduation career.

KFH has achieved remarkable success in the economic field locally, regionally, and globally. Investment in human factors and building of man is one of the greatest aspects of investment. Accordingly, KFH focuses on the development of its employees as they are considered as the main important, and feasible elements according to investment standards. KFH supports and enhances the educational sector with all its institutions and fosters distinguished students as one of the foundations of its social responsibility. KFH shall continue to support and enhance this field of responsibility which represents a real added value to Kuwait’s present and future development.