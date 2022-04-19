KFH launches walking competition in collaboration with ‘V-Thru’

KUWAIT: As part of the “Better health… Better Life” campaign and Ramadan program themed “Increase good deeds in Ramadan”, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched in collaboration with V-Thru application, the walking competition to the public to encourage them to practice sports in general, namely walking.

The program was launched at the Avenues Mall in the presence of KFH and V-Thru team in the campaign pavilion to interact with the public and present gifts to the winners and participants. The challenge shall continue till the end of Ramadan. There is a plan to include more areas in the challenge every week so that everybody can participate.

This third recurring partnership falls within the scope of the bank’s social responsibility and keenness to encourage youth and sport activities especially that sports competitions have gained significant momentum at the society level. The partnership aims to shed light on the pioneering experience of the Kuwaiti youth. KFH’s support to business pioneers and SMEs reflects its pioneering role in encouraging the Kuwaiti youth and enhancing the concept of business leadership, initiatives, and youth innovations.

The walk challenge, using V-Fit application, allows the participant to earn KD 1/- balance for every 1500 steps. This balance may be used in purchase transactions or for participation in the plantation and greening of Kuwait through “Keep It Green” campaign to achieve a sustainable environment.

This qualitative initiative was highly welcomed and appreciated by the public who praised KFH team’s efforts. The bank’s strategy aims to create well-established contacts with the public by organizing these distinguished activities and initiatives and merging sports with competitions to present various prizes to the participants e.g., smart fit watches.

The “V-Thru” application is continuously taking steps to establish a fully integrated application to cope with the modern lifestyles including the V-Fit function, food value calculator to encourage health life, Walk-Thru function to receive orders through walking and other continuous developments to make life easy for customers.