KFH provides hospitality service to worshipers in mosques in Kuwait

KUWAIT: As part of its busy program during the holy month of Ramadan “Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan”, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) is providing a hospitality service in many mosques in different areas in Kuwait during Taraweeh prayers. This initiative, which stems from KFH’s leadership in social institutional work, reflects the bank’s keenness to interact with the community on various occasions.

The initiative, which the bank has been carrying out annually, has been well received by mosque worshipers, security and Ministry of Interior employees, and those in charge of organizing the Taraweeh prayers in several mosques.

KFH continues its presence in several mosques in Kuwait and provides hospitality service. This comes under the social responsibility of the bank and its keenness to support voluntary efforts on important occasions, to include various entities and activities that reflect KFH’s keenness to strengthen ties with all segments of society and institutions in the country.

KFH’s “Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan” program includes various humanitarian and social activities and contributions, awareness initiatives and daily communication with the public, Quranic competitions as well as sporting youth events in collaboration with V-Thru. This emphasizes KFH leadership in all aspects of social responsibility and the continued efforts to enhance initiatives which better serve society.

It is worth mentioning that KFH social efforts are compatible with its strategy to achieve sustainable growth and reflects its keenness to perform its social role as a leading financial institution at the private sector level while observing the significance of continuing the social voluntary teamwork and intensifying efforts during the month of Ramadan to better serve all society segments.