KFH signs agreement with KRCS to support needy families

KUWAIT: In continuation of its pioneering position in social responsibility and its busy program in Ramadan “Increase Good Deeds in Ramadan”, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has signed an agreement of collaboration with the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society to support needy families in Kuwait during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the sideline of the agreement signature ceremony, KFH Executive Manager – Media and Government Relations, Mohammed Al-Faris said that the agreement of collaboration includes the Iftar project and “Ramadan Supply” to support needy families with a basket of food and consumable items during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized that the agreement is an extension of the partnership with Kuwait Red Crescent Society which has witnessed the execution of several social and human projects and initiatives inside and outside Kuwait.

Al-Faris added that KFH efforts in social responsibility is compatible with its strategy in achieving sustainable growth and reflects its keenness to perform its social role as a leading financial institution at the private sector level. He reiterated that KFH shall continue its social and voluntary work and intensify its efforts in Ramadan to better serve all society segments.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Red Crescent Society Vice-Chairman, Anwar Al-Hasawi appreciated and praised KFH role in supporting various projects launched by Kuwait Red Crescent Society inside and outside Kuwait as part of its social responsibility.

Hasawi added that KFH has provided support to Kuwait Red Crescent social projects inside Kuwait. Projects included the support of needy families through the iftar projects during Ramadan and “Ramadan Supply”. KFH spares no effort in supporting various human and aid projects. He expressed his thanks and gratitude to KFH for its efforts.