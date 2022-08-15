KFH sponsors 400 College of Engineering and Petroleum students

KUWAIT: Under its platinum sponsorship, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) takes pride in supporting 400 graduate engineers from Kuwait University’s College of Engineering and Petroleum in the 41st Engineering Design Exhibition. In line with ‘Keep it Green’ campaign, KFH supported over fifty graduate projects during the 3-day exhibition and allocated a ‘Sustainability Award’ for projects focusing on sustainability and environmental issues.

The Bank provided support to more than 400 graduate engineers during the current academic year by facilitating the sources and providing sponsorship to complete their design projects. A team from KFH was present at KFH pavilion during the exhibition to serve its customers and answer all their inquiries. The Bank has also provided various services including account opening, card issuance and other banking services.

Dr Duaij Al-Rukaibi, Manager – Engineering Training and Alumni Center – College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University expressed his pride of the support extended by KFH to the college in general and to the graduate engineers during the year. He added that the graduates need all the support for their design projects as they reflect the students’ efforts and hard work during their study year. The design projects are the results of several years of hard work, endeavor dedication and persistence. KFH has always stood by these engineers and participated in transforming their knowledge into reality.

Rukaibi congratulated the winners and stated that this distinction is one of the strategies adopted by Kuwait university which has vast space for researches, headed by its manager Prof. Dr. Yousef Al-Roomi. Kuwait University enhances and encourages its graduates to achieve distinctive presence. He conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait Finance House for their sponsorship and support. Also, he extended his thanks to all departments at Kuwait university for their teamwork cooperation to make this exhibition a success.