KGOC sings MoU with Saudi Arabian Chevron to export excess gas

KUWAIT: Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) and Saudi Arabian Chevron signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding to export spare gas from joint Wafra operations. In a statement, Acting CEO Mohammad Al-Haimer said in a statement that KGOC started early yesterday to export around 12 million cubic feet of excess gas, expecting to increase exporting in the upcoming months to reach between 40-50 million cubic feet of gas. The memorandum is considered a huge achievement that will benefit both economic and environmental sectors, according to Kuwait’s environmental regulations, Haimer added. He also affirmed that it also envisages developing the long and short operating plans to deliver the surplus gas from joint Wafra operations zone Kuwait Oil Company’s refineries, pending treatment in line with the gas burning regulations set by the Environment Public Authority (EPA). Haimer expressed gratitude to EPA Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah his supporting the KGOC. —KUNA