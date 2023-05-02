Khuder Adnan, Palestinian captive on 86-day food strike, dies

Ramallah: Palestinian captive, Khuder Adnan, who was on food strike for 86 days in protest of detainment, died in Zionist occupation prisons Tuesday morning.

Palestinian Prisoner Society affirmed that the 44-year old spent the last few days in Ramla prison’s infirmary, adding that occupation authorities refused transporting to a hospital despite critical condition.

PPS added that since Adnan went on strike occupation refused family visits, his wife only able to see him through screens while on trial, latest of which was on Sunday.

This is Adnan’s sixth food strike since 2004, and his longest, mentioned PPS, clarifying that he previously managed to attain freedom and challenge multiple arrests through these strikes.

Adnan, a leader within Islamic Jihad movement, was detained 12 times and spent around eight years in captivity.

This takes tally of Palestinian captives who passed away in Zionist prisons to 237 since 1967.

Zionist occupation authorities currently hold hundreds of Palestinians in their prisons, detained administratively claiming security reasons