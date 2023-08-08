Kids participate in ‘Puppet Theater’

KUWAIT: Several children participated in the Puppets Theater, to make a beautiful toy, the size of their hands at Kuwait National Library, within activities of the children’s summer camp from August 6th to August 8th. The workshop was presented by Iman Jawaheri.

Children participated in the technical and imaginative idea to shape the toys in a design they like, starting with cutting and shaping the face and hands by using fabric after which they then color them. Children enjoyed making the entertaining characters as they learned how to use it at the theater. The workshop included a theatrical display of the puppets.- KUNA