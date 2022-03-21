KILS holds ‘MUN 2022’ conference

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Kuwait International Law Society (KILS) held the ‘KILSMUN 2022′ conference on Thursday, with a discussion panel on refugees with former employee of the United Nations Hiba Al-Sa’ab, followed by a speech by MP Mohammed Al-Mutair. The event concluded by presenting a model of the MPs’ oath.

“The Model United Nations and National Assembly committee of KILS organized this conference to provide an opportunity for participants to experience the real practical work of the parliament and united nations. This conference is the beginning for anyone who aims to enter political or diplomatic life in the future,” said Abdullah Al-Humaidi, head of the National Assembly committee of KILS.

The conference discussed real cases happening in our community daily. “We find solutions and present them as law proposals that will be adopted by MPs. So members of parliament are interested in this conference due to its educational value that adds knowledge for the participants through experiencing parliamentary work,” he said. “The development of countries is a result of democratic parliamentary work, which aims through legislation to build the country and develop it to be on the level of developed countries,” concluded Humaidi.

This conference is a small model of the United Nations. “Through this conference, we aim to improve the debating skills of the participants through discussing the most important international and local issues,” said Deema Al-Othman, head of the Model United Nations committee of KILS. “God created us to build the world based on justice and not to destroy it and kill. But in this present time, we only see wars and killings. We humans were given the right to choose our path, principles and decisions,” she said.

The world is facing many humanitarian crises. “Nobody is far from political conflicts. Whether it is Jerusalem, Burma, or the people of Yemen, they all face conflicts and are being killed. You participants have the chance to raise the truth at a time when there is a lot of injustice and corruption. Your performance should be the light for the future generations and support for the oppressed. Never underestimate the power of words – you are the voice of the future,” said Othman.