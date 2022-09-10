King Hamad lauds Amir for supportive role

MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa appreciated His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his supportive role in developing bilateral relations. King Hamad was speaking at a reception given to Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed, on the occasion of their visit to Bahrain. King Hamad also commended on the honorable stance taken by Kuwait towards Bahrain and its contributions towards the GCC, Arab world as well as for Islamic causes in the region. – KUNA