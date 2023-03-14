KIPIC announces first shipment of solid sulfur from Al-Zour Refinery

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) on Tuesday announced the first shipment of solid sulfur from Al-Zour Refinery in cooperation with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). The first exported weight of the shipment amounted to 44,000 tons, official spokesman for KIPIC, Abdullah Al-Ajmi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

In addition, the industrial island received four oil tankers as well as the first tanker to load solid sulfur for global markets. Al-Ajmi added that this achievement came a few days after second phase of the Al-Zour refinery operation, which doubled the volume of global oil exports and established its position as an influential source in the global energy market and a major provider of sustainable supplies of petroleum products with high environmental specifications that comply with international requirements.

He explained that the global exportation of all products is a historical and remarkable achievement in the history of the Kuwaiti oil industry. The Al-Zour refinery exports are carried out through the largest artificial island that was established in the middle of the sea, which is used to export liquid petroleum products through two loading platforms with four docks for the export of liquid products, he added. The island is connected by four pipelines under the sea with Al-Zour refinery, as well as a special dock for exporting the solid sulfur product to all countries of the world.

Kuwait oil price up

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti oil price went up by $2.13 to $83.78 per barrel on Monday as opposed to last Friday’s $81.65 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. The future contracts for the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went down globally by $2.01 and $1.88 each, settling at $80.77 per barrel and $74.80 pb respectively. – KUNA