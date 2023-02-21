KISR marks National and Liberation Days

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) held an event Tuesday to celebrate the 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day, with the participation of the Ministry of Defense and the Kuwait Fire Force. The celebration included presentations showcasing a number of projects and an exhibition of cultural and social activities that highlight the country’s heritage.

During the celebration, the Ministry of Defense presented a musical performance by the Kuwaiti Army Band. The fire force held a lecture raising awareness of the dangers of fires and led a fire drill for attendees and KISR employees. – KUNA