KISR to support biodegradable bag factory

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) has signed a cooperation agreement with a factory specialized in manufacturing plastic products, with the purpose of improving the factory’s capabilities in producing biodegradable bags. The move comes following several suggestions from officials on how to best deal with the country’s growing waste problem, with an emphasis on recycling. According to KUNA, KISR’s initiative will help reduce the negative effects of non-biodegradable plastic waste on human health, living organisms and the environment.

The goal is to eventually fulfil Kuwait’s needs of bags suing biodegradable materials, effectively replacing plastic bags in the Kuwaiti market. Dr Salah Al-Enezi, Director of the Petrochemical Products Improvement and Development Program at the Petroleum Research Center of the Institute, said on Tuesday: “The agreement aims to improve and develop the factory’s production lines for biodegradable plastic products in order to promote the concept of social responsibility and put concern for the environment at the top of its priorities.”

“The work also includes exploring the degradability of plastic films under natural conditions using the International Standard for American Organizations for Testing Materials according to ASTM 6956 as well as the British Standards Institute under the International Standard No. 8472:2011,” Enezi added. The terms of the agreement include carrying out joint research projects to develop the factory’s production lines, as well as exchanging scientific and marketing experiences between the two parties to upgrade a distinctive national product and raise the level of quality.

“It also includes holding workshops, seminars and joint conferences to consolidate the concept of environmental decomposition to reduce plastic waste in safe ways in accordance with the approved environmental conditions,” he concluded. — KUNA