KUWAIT: Kites adorned with Kuwait’s national flag colors were were flown above Kuwait’s Shuwaikh beach on Sunday, as a wave of patriotic fervor grips the country.

The kites, designed by a team of Kuwaiti volunteers, ran circles around the sky as part of festivities in store for Kuwait’s national celebrations, team leader Omar Buhamad said. Since its inception in 1995, the Kuwaiti team has assembled a vast array of kites as part of its contributions towards festive occasions, he said. – KUNA