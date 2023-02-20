KJA general assembly approves financial and administrative reports

KUWAIT: Kuwait Journalists Association’s (KJA) general assembly unanimously approved the administrative and financial reports of the board of directors for 2021, passed the estimated budget for 2022, and named Al-Buzaie and Partners as auditors for 2022 during the meeting held on Feb 16, 2023.

KJA Chairman Adnan Al-Rashed, Secretary Jassem Kamal, Treasurer Duhairan Aba Al-Khail, board members Owayed Al-Enezi, Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan and Rabiaah Hussein Makki Jumaa, Bedoor Bunashi from the social affairs ministry’s legal department, administrative coordinator Hadi Al-Ajmi, Saad Al-Sahood from the legal department, Shaffiya Mohammad Al-Ajmi, an administrator at the cooperative and social societies department, Sarah Jassem Al-Mutairi, assistant accounts registration supervisor, Fawziya Al-Otaibi, senior social researcher, Mahdi Bushehri, assistant administrative coordinator, Amal Mohammad Mahmoud, programs preparer, Rashad Khalifa, legal writer, Hiyam Al-Enezi, secretary of the director of the NGOs’ directorate, and Hanaa Yousuf Al-Sharaa, supervisor of accounts secretaries, attended the meeting.

The chairman and board members of KJA thanked the general assembly members for their confidence and approval of the reports. They also thanked the social affairs ministry for its cooperation.