KJA head receives UN info delegation

KUWAIT: The head of the Kuwait Journalist Association (KJA) Adnan Al-Rashed received a delegation from the United Nations Information Center which included the director of the Center Margo Helou, Executive and Knowledge Associate representative of secretary general at the UN and resident coordinator office in Kuwait, Asmae Aitssi and Public Information Assistant Hala Al-Feghali.

The meeting was attended by Assistant head of the media department at KJA Halla Al-Feghali and member of the KJA management council Rabaa Al-Jumaa. The two sides discussed ways to improve cooperation between the KJA and the UN media center which has branches in Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. They also discussed the general situation at regional and global levels and what the region is going through at the moment.