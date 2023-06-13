KOC initiates strategic new gas pipeline

KUWAIT: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced Tuesday the operation of a new strategic gas line extending from North Kuwait operations area to Mina Al-Ahmadi, with a size of 40 inches. In a statement, KOC said the 140 km long line is in line with the company’s plan to increase natural gas production to meet the requirements of the local market.

The capacity of the line reaches 900 million standard cubic feet, as it starts from gas booster station 132 in northern Kuwait, passing through gas and condensate separation facilities in the north and south of Kuwait to finally reach Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, the statement added. The pipeline will contribute to keeping pace with KOC’s strategy for the year 2040, which aims to increase oil and gas production and make the best use of Kuwait’s hydrocarbon resources, KOC said.

The line meets the requirements of global markets while ensuring the highest standards of security, safety and environmental preservation, taking into account the requirements of local consumers. KOC recently started operating eight pipelines to transport oil and gas to Al-Zour refinery of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), with the total length of eight pipelines reaching 450 km. – KUNA