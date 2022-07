Kuwait: The price of Kuwait oil fell by USD 3.52 to USD 104.85 per barrel on Wednesday in contrast to USD 108.37 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.Globally, the Brent

crude went up eight cents to USD 99.57 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 46 cents to USD 96.30 pb.