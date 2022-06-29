KRCS celebrates Int’l Widows’ Day

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) celebrated on Wednesday the International Widow’s Day, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2010. Upon the occasion, the KRCS distributed humanitarian aid to more than 200 widows from needy families — including electrical appliances, household utensils and foodstuffs. Director of KRCS’s Media and Public Relations Khaled Al-Zaid stressed in a statement the importance of bringing feelings of joy and happiness to the heart of widowed women in such humanitarian initiatives.

The KRCS salutes the International Widows’ Day as a reflection of Kuwait’s interest in the family, and in recognition of the important role played by civil society institutions in strengthening the family structure, he added. This celebration comes in appreciation for the widowed woman to alleviate her suffering, providing aid to her to face difficulties, and to help her enjoy basic social rights, Zaid noted.

Zaid said that the KRCS sponsors segments of widows, orphans and needy families, and works to connect the people of society by communicating with them on all occasions. He indicated that the association is working to intensify its efforts to support needy families inside Kuwait on many occasions, including religious and national holidays, the holy month of Ramadan, as well as winter season, education and health projects. – KUNA