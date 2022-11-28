KRCS delivers winter aid to 650 families

KUWAIT: A total of 650 families in need in Kuwait have received winter aid including heating devices, blankets and domestic supplies, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Monday.

KRCS is keen on supporting families in need as the winter supply project comes as part of the society’s efforts in helping those in need living in Kuwait to alleviate winter burdens, said KRCS director of public relations and media Khalid Al-Zaid.

This campaign strengthens social solidarity inside Kuwait within the framework of humanitarian aid provided by KRCS and individual donors, government and private agencies, added Al-Zaid.

In addition to the campaign, KRCS receives alms and zakat from companies and citizens, noted Al-Zaid, stressing the importance of supporting these campaigns that contribute to community service and helping families in need, to achieve joint cooperation and activate social values as a national strategy. – KUNA