KRCS distributes Ramadan food parcels to Palestinian Refugees

BEIRUT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) distributed Tuesday 2,000 Ramadan food parcels to Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon, as part of initiative supporting Palestinian people wherever they were. Head of KRCS mission in Lebanon, Dr Musaed Al-Enezi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that food around 6,000 food baskets will be provided to Syrian refugees and Lebanese families in need throughout the holy month.

Teams of volunteers will be arriving shortly to Lebanon to distribute 1,500 parcels of Eid clothing to Palestinian and Syrian refugees as well as destitute Lebanese families, added Al-Enezi. Head of Palestinian Red Crescent Society Dr Khalil Mhawash, spoke to KUNA praising the Kuwaiti initiative, and extended his thanks to Kuwait’s leadership and people for their humanitarian efforts. – KUNA