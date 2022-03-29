KRCS hands out ‘Ramadan baskets’ to Syrian refugees

AMMAN: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) handed out on Tuesday ‘Ramadan 2022 baskets’ to Syrian refugees in Jordan, supported by Kuwait Finance House (KFH). In cooperation with Jordanian Red Crescent, KRCS was able to distribute 2000 food baskets for more than 1900 Syrian refugees and Jordanian orphans in different cities and governorates. In a statement for KUNA, Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said that Kuwait stands its ground in supporting our brothers in need in the most difficult times.

On his part, campaign supervisor of the Jordanian Red Crescent Mahmoud Al-Assoud said that the packages include the most important elements that families need for Ramadan. The distribution will take place in several governorates in Jordan, and will provide 500 Iftar meals everyday of Ramadan. – KUNA