KRCS hands out sacrifices’ meat to Gazans

Gaza: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Monday started distributing meat of cattle, slaughtered as ‘adhahi’ (sacrifices) during Eid Adha festival, to needy Palestinian families in Gaza Strip.

The aid campaign, organized jointly with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), benefits 1,300 needy families in five governorates across the Strip, said Amr Ali, a media and public relations officer at the PRCS.

“As part of the campaign, 11 head of cattle were slaughtered in Rafah City, to the southwest of Gaza Strip and their meat have been handed out to marginalized families,” Ali told KUNA.

He expressed gratitude for Kuwaiti Amir, government and people, as well as everybody who contributed to the campaign.