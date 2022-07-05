KRCS honors outstanding students of impoverished families

KUWAIT: Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said on Monday they were always seeking to build the human being to achieve development goals and community needs. Sayer’s remarks came in a speech during a ceremony honoring outstanding students of impoverished families, and who are registered in KRCS. Sayer reassured that the goals for the service of humanity, development, and growth are in line with Kuwait’s strategy, which pays great attention to the development of the individual and society through human capabilities.

Sayer added that the goal of honoring the outstanding is to celebrate and congratulate students with their parents having confidence in their abilities and capabilities to achieve what they dream of and rise on the ladder of success and excellence. Sayer, also honoring Maha Al-Barjas, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Asia and Pacific region. – KUNA