KRCS: Humanitarian work mirrors Kuwait’s time-honored approach

KUWAIT: Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said on Thursday that humanitarian work reflects the longstanding approach and pure conduct of Kuwait and its people. Speaking to KUNA on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on Friday, Al-Sayer said Kuwait has made numerous humanitarian accomplishments only out of its pioneering role in the international humanitarian space.

The State of Kuwait is deservedly well-positioned on the global map of humanitarian and relief activities and efforts at both regional and international levels, he pointed out. The world marks the World Humanitarian Day on August 19 every year in order to remember the great efforts and sacrifices of all relief and humanitarian workers, especially those who lost their lives while doing their humanitarian duties, he said.

He considered this year’s event as an occasion to underline the significance of protecting and supporting those who try hard to save lives and deliver aid amid challenging and exceptional circumstances. Sayer boasted that the KRCS had contributed to easing out the woes and anguish of people in crisis-hit countries, particularly Arab ones, by means of delivering urgent relief and humanitarian aid to them. The Kuwaiti charity’s chief concluded by calling on the world to stand united as a single group in order to offer necessary aid to affected people worldwide in a bid to safeguard their human dignity. – KUNA