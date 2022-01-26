KRCS, ICRC sign agreement to support Rohingya refugees

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed yesterday a cooperation agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support and implement a relief medical program for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. In a statement to the press after signing the agreement, Chairman of KRCS’s Board of Directors Dr Hilal Al-Sayer stressed the importance of this step which meets the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh during this hard time. This agreement comes within the humanitarian projects of KRCS as it is a continuation of the Kuwaiti humanitarian development mission, added Dr Sayer, which aims to provide relief and health care to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Moreover, the agreement with ICRC supports the health, water and sanitation sectors, noted Dr Sayer, indicating that it provides a broader scope for humanitarian and relief work to ease the burden of refugees. Meanwhile, head of the Kuwait-based regional delegation of ICRC for the GCC countries Omar Odah said that the signed agreement is evidence of efforts made by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to support humanitarian work in the world.

Through these joint efforts, thousands of people will receive vital humanitarian assistance, added Odah, including health care, clean water and daily necessities to improve their living conditions in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Odah stated that the agreement also reflects the common aspirations of both the ICRC and the State of Kuwait to enhance humanitarian work around the world, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its pivotal role in achieving this strategic partnership. – KUNA