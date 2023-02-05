KRCS launches aid projects in Yemen

ADEN: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has opened a health center, an orphanage and a medical camp in the Ma’rib governorate in central Yemen. The buildings are part of the “Kuwait Beside You” campaign, which has been ongoing for eight years. The KRCS had distributed clothes to 400 displaced families as part of the campaign earlier this month.

The Late Fatemah Haddadeh health center, with an area of 230 sq. m., 12-beds and 10 wards, will benefit nearly 5,000 patients a year, said KRCS Director-General Abdulrahman AlAoun, who leads a delegation from the Society on a visit to Yemen. The Ya’quob Al-Ghanim Orphanage, covering an area of 700 sq m., has a multi-purpose hall and will serve 600 orphans.

The medical camp at Kara General Hospital will help conduct 100 surgeries free of charge, AlAoun said, thanking the Kuwaiti philanthropists who contributed to the humanitarian campaign in Yemen. He also appreciated the Estijabah Foundation – KRCS’s partner – and the local authorities for facilitating the mission of KRCS. Dr Abdul-Rabb Muftah, Secretary of Ma’rib Governorate, expressed gratitude for the Kuwaiti government and people, notably KRCS, for their trailblazing humanitarian initiatives in Yemen. – KUNA