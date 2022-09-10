KRCS launches campaign for affected people in Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan

Kuwait: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched on Saturday a donation campaign for those who were affected by the floods, torrents and droughts in Somalia, Sudan and Pakistan via its website and its affiliated departments in the Avenues Mall.

In a statement to KUNA, KRCS General Secretary Maha Al-Barjas said that the campaign was launched due to the current difficult circumstances that the people of hose country are suffering, and their dire need for basic supplies specially medicine, shelter and drinking water.

The campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of the affected people and is a reflection of Kuwait’s human rule, on a national and international levels, as the leadership in Kuwait is always keen to help those in need, urging everyone to donate as soon as possible.