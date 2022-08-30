KRCS launches ‘donate to teach’ campaign for orphans, needy families

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society kicked off its campaign for needy families and orphans on Tuesday called ‘Donate to Teach’. “This humanitarian campaign aims to enhance societal collaboration with the vision and the rights of education,” said Chief Secretary of KRCS Maha Al-Barjas. “Education is one of the most important projects for KRCS to decrease the burden on needy families and disabled children specifically,” she added. The donations can be done online through the KRCS website or at the society’s headquarters in person. – KUNA