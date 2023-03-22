KRCS launches orphanage unit building in Jordan

AMMAN: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Head Dr Helal Al-Sayer on Tuesday inaugurated a newly established orphanage support unit in Jordan. In a statement to KUNA, Dr Helal said this project focuses on the renovation of the building next to the Red Crescent Society in Amman and the establishment of a multi-purpose hall to receive orphans and their families, including offices for workers, in addition to provisions for logistical support while also laying the groundwork needed to implement the project.

The project aims to support those in need specifically the orphans and migrants in the country who fled conflicts as the current number of orphans under this program amounted to 7,900. He also recognized the efforts of the Foreign Ministry represented by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan in easing the matters of the KRSC in facilitating the conveyance of aid within the country.

Facilitating the matters, Charge d’affaires at the Embassy Dr Mubarak Al-Hajery said the project embodies Kuwait’s role and its upholding slogan of the “Kuwait beside you” campaign, as a result of leadership efforts and the ongoing charitable works of its citizens. Additionally, this project is a fine example of co-opted work between the Red Crescent Societies branches waged together to help bolster humanitarian efforts and reach out to those in need, mentioning these efforts are expanded out to the worldwide gamut.

Heading the organization in Jordan, Mohammad Al-Hadeed said the undertaking of volunteering deeds is linked to the Kuwaiti Society, to express thanks and sincere appreciation for the work being done to help alleviate the suffering of the destitute in Jordan. Additionally, the endeavors for the orphanage and the agreement to fund medical and surgical procedures are one of the many deeds presented by the state of Kuwait as they continue these supporting efforts since the Syrian crisis ensued.

WHO lauds Kuwait

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus has praised Kuwait’s cooperation with the organization in various fields, especially in supporting those affected by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on the sixth. Last February, Kuwait’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that he met with Gebresus at the Kuwait embassy in Geneva to discuss developments in the humanitarian situation in Syria and Turkey with the repercussions of the earthquake.

He added that Gebresus expressed his appreciation Kuwait’s efforts in support of relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He explained that the UN official briefed him on the results of his recent visit to Idlib, northern Syria, and the extent of the suffering of the earthquake victims, as well as the organization’s plans and programs to deal with the crisis that both Syria and Turkey were exposed to. – KUNA