KRCS partners KFAED in aid projects for Rohingya refugees

KUWAIT: Secretary General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Maha Al-Barjas said Sunday the Society, in collaboration with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), carries out humanitarian aid projects to alleviate the suffering of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

During her visit to Sadar hospital in Cox’s Bazar town, southeast Bangladesh, Barjas thanked the Fund for its robust contribution to the humanitarian aid projects, including the medical projects, meant to improve the living conditions of the Rohingya people. Fund offered funding for the casualty and outdoor patient departments at the hospital through partnership with KRCS and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), she noted. The Fund has also donated $5 million to projects aiming to meet the urgent needs of nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, including logistic, healthcare and medical services, Barjas added. – KUNA