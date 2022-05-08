KRCS praises Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts

KUWAIT: General Secretary of the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Maha Al-Barjas praised on Sunday Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts worldwide. Barjas stated on the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, that Kuwait was always keen to attend the various activities that supported global humanitarian action. Barjas added that KRCS plays a huge role in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement by adapting various initiatives that support volunteers by training them to develop their skill in humanitarian work.

Barjas also stated that KRCS would keep providing services for families inside and outside of Kuwait, adding that they were committed to that now and the future. She affirmed that this day represents an occasion that supports the efforts and the role of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement on the international humanitarian work field. She added that the movement gained a lot of experience and knowledge in intervening during crises and various situations. World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated on the eighth of May by all association of the Red Crescent and the Red Cross. – KUNA