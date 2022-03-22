KRCS presents humanitarian initiative at Expo Dubai 2020

DUBAI: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) presented its activities, achievements and humanitarian initiatives at the international level in the Kuwait’s pavilion at (Expo Dubai 2020) on Tuesday. KRCS provides relief to those affected by humanitarian disasters and humanitarian crises. The Director of Public Relations and Media Khaled Al-Zaid told Kuwait News Agency that the aim of the participation is to highlight Kuwait’s march in the field of humanitarian work and its honorable record in giving and supporting people in the most severe circumstances and crises, as well as its role in supporting needy families in Kuwait.

Al-Zaid added that the association’s participation in Expo Dubai 2020 comes from the standpoint of the pioneering humanitarian aspect of Kuwait, which has become a beacon of humanitarian work – stressing the association’s keenness to be part of the successes of the pavilion in light of the high number of visitors it recorded. He pointed out that the association seeks, through this participation, to provide the visitors of the exhibition with an opportunity to learn about the association’s contributions and various works – praising the role of the Ministry of Information and its keenness to highlight the Kuwait humanitarian works in a special section.

Al-Zayd said that a corner was allocated for children in the pavilion to introduce them to the role of the Kuwait Red Crescent, by distributing sketchbooks bearing pictures, in addition to distributing badges bearing the name of the association and first aid kits. He said that the KRCS’s pavilion witnessed the influx of a large number of visitors to the exhibition from different countries of the world, along with school students, to learn about the most important humanitarian initiatives and projects organized by the KRCS since its establishment in 1966, stressing that Expo Dubai is an important platform in promoting the culture of volunteerism.

Kuwait’s civic image

KRCS has largely contributed to portraying Kuwait’s civic image worldwide with its diverse relief activities, namely in Africa where it had secured badly needed water for impoverished communities, said an official of the society on Tuesday. In a lecture at the State of Kuwait Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020, the KRCS Public Relations Director and Information, Khaled Al-Zaid, said the Kuwaiti society had been involved in many ventures to secure clean water for people living amid hard conditions, particularly poor populations in Africa.

In 2016, the society launched an initiative, themed “a sip saves a life,” to secure drinking water in the African continent when it the regional nations were suffering from severe draught. Moreover, the KRCS dug 16 water wells in Somalia, established pipelines to secure water to villages in several Somali regions where rainfalls were scarce, added Al-Zaid in his lecture, marking the World Water Day.

In Tanzania, the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society dug 16 wells for 16 schools in Dar Salam as part of an initiative branded, “a well for each school,” and repaired water installations in Kenya to help the country during the 2019 draught. In Indonesia, in aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, the KRCS built a water desalination plant and rebuilt utilities in damaged areas.

Al-Zaid also shed light on some of the relief works in Yemen, including a water project for the relocated in Maarib and fixing the water system in Hadramot. He called for cooperation among nations to deal with the water scarcity issue. The world celebrates on March 22 the World Water Day to affirm necessity of this vital living resource. More than two billion people throughout the globe cannot access to water resources. – KUNA