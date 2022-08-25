KRCS readies convoy of relief and medical aid for Gaza

CAIRO: An official of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Wednesday a convoy of aid, relief and medical aid is being readied to send it to the Gaza Strip, in coordination and cooperation with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies. Khaled Al-Zaid, Director of Public Relations and Media at KRCS and head of its mission in Cairo, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the aid convoy will set off in two days to the Rafah crossing to deliver aid to Gaza.

Zaid referred to a donation campaign by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society about 10 days ago under the slogan “Gaza is in our hearts”, expressing thanks to the private sector and people for their fruitful cooperation with the society to buy health and relief materials for the Gaza Strip. He praised the joint cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society during the past period to introduce health, medical aid and medicines to people in the Gaza Strip following the recent Zionist attack on Palestinians in the Strip.

Around 10,000 food baskets have been distributed in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent, he said, in addition to distributing fuel to power stations, ambulances and hospitals. Zaid stressed that the Palestinian issue is a “permanent issue” for the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the Kuwaiti people, noting that aid was sent to Gaza through the Rafah crossing in 2006, 2014 and 2021. He said that the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society, in cooperation with its Egyptian counterpart, continues to give to serve humanity, serve the needy and overcome all difficulties to deliver aid to brothers in Gaza.

Director of the Procurement and Warehousing Department at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society Abdulrahman Al-Saleh stressed in a similar statement to KUNA the keenness of Kuwait to help afflicted and affected countries, whether due to wars or natural disasters. Saleh said in order to complement the assistance provided by Kuwait to all countries of the world, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society is preparing assistance for brothers in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

He praised the joint cooperation between the Red Crescent Societies, especially the Kuwaiti and Egyptian ones, for charitable work both inside Egypt and neighboring countries. Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society Dr Rami Al-Nazer said in a statement to KUNA that the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, since the outbreak of events in Gaza, has been keen to communicate with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to find out the latest developments there.

He pointed out that the Egyptian and Kuwait Red Crescent Societies agreed on cooperation with the Palestinian side to meet the needs of emergency medical supplies for the Gaza Strip. He explained that the Kuwait Red Crescent Society rushed to send a team to prepare relief materials and medical supplies from the Egyptian market with the help of volunteers from the Egyptian Red Crescent Society. – KUNA