KRCS, security personnel facilitate voting process

KUWAIT: Volunteers of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) are heavily involved in facilitating the voting process of the 2023 National Assembly elections. While assisting the elderly and the disabled, the KRCS volunteers went beyond the call of duty to serve their nation during its democratic celebration. KRCS recruited 150 volunteers to support the state’s various entities in organizing the election.

The volunteers were tasked with providing first aid medical assistance during the election in coordination with the Ministry of Health in addition to assisting senior voters in their journey to cast their vote. The security authorities, represented by the Ministry of Interior and the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), are putting in great efforts in organizing the 2023 National Assembly elections.

The involved authorities are providing services and facilitating the voting process, so voters can perform their national duty. The KFF teams are present at 36 polling stations in the five constituencies, which were allocated vehicles and teams for rapid intervention in case of an emergency. – KUNA