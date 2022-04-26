KRCS to establish disaster relief center in Turkey

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Monday that it signed an agreement to establish a disaster relief and response center in Antalya, Turkey, with a generous donation from Kuwait Finance House (KFH). On the sideline of the agreement signing ceremony, KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said that the center would address emergencies such as the recent fires, which plagued Turkish forests. He expressed gratitude towards KFH for its donation, saying that it reflected the generous spirit of the Kuwaiti people.

Meanwhile, Head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) Yunus Sezer lauded the KRCS and KFH for their contributions, affirming that the State of Kuwait had a tremendous record of accomplishment when it came to humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Ayse Koytak, KFH CEO Abdulwahab Iesa Al-Rushood, and KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas attended the signing ceremony. – KUNA