KSSC celebrates win, qualification of Mudhaf for Olympics

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC) celebrated the win of shooter Khaled Al-Mudhaf and his qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the presence of Honorary President of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Deputy Director General of Public Authority for Sport Bashar Abdullah, Head of Kuwait Delegation to Paris Olympics Fatima Hayat and Kuwait Shooting Sport Club President Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi.

Abdullah lauded the achievement of Mudhaf in qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning the bronze medal at the world championship held in Azerbaijan recently. He added Kuwait shooting is now synonymous with achievements and championships, hoping Mudhaf’s win marks a good omen for Kuwait sport. He said the duty of the Public Authority for Sport towards athletes is a major one, yet it is much more for the athletes who will compete in the Olympics.

He said PAS will remove all obstacles in order to guarantee a successful participation. Mudhaf on his part dedicated his achievement to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwait people, adding that his entire focus is now on working hard on winning an Olympic medal in Paris, which is something not easy.

Otaibi said the qualification of Mudhaf for the Paris Olympics is an important achievement for Kuwait shooting, adding the shooting club offers all that is needed for the shooters to compete and keep Kuwait’s name in prominence in international arenas. He said the club will work on qualifying more shooters for the Olympics during the Asian Championships in Korea in October and the Asian Shotgun Championship that will be held in Kuwait in Jan 2024, and other championships that are qualifiers for Paris 2024.