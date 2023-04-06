KSSCP and CAN host diplomatic women’s committee

KUWAIT: Kuwait Society for Preventing Smoking and Cancer (KSSCP), along with Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) invited the members of the diplomatic women’s committee to participate in its Ramadan event as part of its activities during the holy month of Ramadan. Members of the committee, the honorary chairwoman, Sheikha Hala Bader Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Khaled Al-Saleh and Dr Hessa AL-Shahin graced the occasion.

Dr Al-Saleh reviewed an overview of the association’s history and the great role it plays in its awareness programs in all governorates. The committee members visited the mobile clinic, and some of the members took out some tests. Sheikha Hala praised the role played by the association in raising awareness and combating the disease – through early detection. At the end of the visit, a Ramadan Ghabga was prepared that featured Kuwaiti Ramadan dishes. The committee members thanked Dr Hessa for her kind efforts.